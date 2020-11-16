Newton: Edelman ‘on Mount Rushmore of Patriots history’

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery last month. Surprisingly, the Patriots now have a 4-5 record after beating the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens without him.

However, the Patriots offense isn’t nearly as good without the three-time Super Bowl champion, and Cam Newton recognizes that. The veteran quarterback provided an update on Edelman’s recovery during his appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday, confirming that the receiver “is getting better.”

Edelman is eligible to return from injured reserve as soon as this week. While it’s unlikely he returns against the Houston Texans, he could return later in the season, and Newton seems pretty excited to get his top receiver back soon.

“We just need him to be healthy,” Newton said. “We need him to have that same speed that he’s always had, but now being a little more healthy, he’s now able to cut it loose without necessarily thinking. I think that’s all he wanted, and that’s all we wanted as a team. “Julian Edelman is obviously a pinnacle — I would say a person that’s on Mount Rushmore of Patriots history over the years for everything that he has done and what he represents as a player. So I’m just anticipating the day that he comes back.”

That’s some pretty high praise coming from the former MVP. When we talk about the “Mount Rushmore of Patriots history,” Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are definitely on there. The other two spots are up for debate, though Edelman has made a strong case for himself.

In 137 regular-season games, the 34-year-old has 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. He’s struggled through six games this season, reeling in 21 receptions for 315 yards, but hopefully once he’s fully healthy he’ll be able to help the Patriots reach the playoffs.