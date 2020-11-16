New to The Crown? You Don’t Need To Catch Up Before Season 4

In the final few minutes of season four, Diana tells Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies) that abiding by the family’s rules feels like “a cold, frozen tundra. An icy, dark, loveless cave with no light, no hope, anywhere, not even the faintest crack.”

Cruelly and almost threateningly, Philip then warns her of what’ll happen should she break away from the family. “Let’s just say, I can’t see it ending well for you,” he says, explaining that being miserable is par for the course as a royal. “Everyone in this system is a lost, lonely, irrelevant outsider apart from the one person, the only person that matters. She’s the oxygen we all breathe, the essence of all our duty. Your problem, If I may say, is you seem to be confused about who that person is.”

Clearly, Diana wasn’t interested in being dutiful or bowing down to anyone.

Season four of The Crown is now streaming on Netflix.