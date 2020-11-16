New restrictions now in place, which state borders are closed, latest location alerts

The Parafield cluster, which authorities believe spread from the Peppers medi-hotel on Waymouth Street in Adelaide, grew from three to 17 cases yesterday — 15 of them in one family. Two of the cases are now in hospital, the rest sent into hotel quarantine.

As testing continues, contacts of those cases have been told to self-isolate. Contact tracers have identified at least 18 suburban locations — including major shopping centres, medical centres, supermarkets and fuel outlets — where people may have been exposed to the cluster between November 7-14.

“We will throw absolutely everything at this, to get on top of the cluster,” Premier Steven Marshall said at a press conference yesterday.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall speaks at the daily COVID-19 update media conference on November 16, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

Mr Marshall said yesterday that the restrictions are likely to be in place for two weeks. “Of course, if we can remove them earlier, we certainly will.”

Pubs, clubs and restaurants now have a 100-person limit; private functions are capped at 50 and there is to be no stand-up drinking. The four

Recreation centres, play centres and gyms are now closed — though with outdoor boot camps permitted, some are moving classes outside.

Community sports fixtures and training have been temporarily suspended, for both indoor and outdoor sports.

Funeral are capped at 50 people; church services are limited to 100 people; wedding guests must register with the communicable diseases control branch.

Home gatherings are limited to 10 people.

Masks must be worn by beauty providers, and are encouraged for clients.

Those who can work from home are encouraged to, and people have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, and wear a mask where social distancing is not possible.

Schools will remain open.

Flights suspended, borders closed

Other state leaders wasted no in closing their borders: first Western Australia, then the Northern Territory, Tasmania and Queensland. Arrivals from SA are now required to quarantine for 14 days.

Some booked on flights to WA chose not to go; others turned around on the first flight back.

The ACT has advised against non-essential travel. Victoria and New South Wales have not yet shut borders, but are monitoring the situation closely.

At SA government’s request, all international flights to Adelaide are being suspended until the end of the week, the Australian High Commission in the UK confirmed in a statement last night.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed yesterday that new border rules should be seen as “temporary measures”.

At Adelaide’s West Lakes Shopping Centre, and further north at the Northpark Shopping Centre, shelves at Woolworths and Coles had already been stripped of toilet paper, and shoppers could been seen wheeling heavily laden trollies to their cars.

Stores at Sefton Plaza shopping centre responded quickly, reinstating limits on popular items as many stores did back in March.

Authorities have urged people to stay calm and only buy what they need, reminding shoppers there is plenty to go around.

Contact tracing and closures underway as locations are flagged

South Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Nicola Spurrier said yesterday that while the state is currently facing a second wave of the virus, the initial numbers of positive cases do not confirm it is currently in one.

“What we are facing is, indeed, a second wave but we haven’t got the second wave yet,” Dr Spurrier said.

“We are in very, very early days. So the first thing we need to do is, from my team’s point of view, is the testing, contact tracing and getting people into quarantine very, very quickly.”

Several locations have been temporarily closed due to possible or confirmed exposure to COVID-19, including:

Thomas More College in Salisbury Down (after a positive case in a student)

Mawson Lakes School and Preschool (after tracers found possible links to the cluster)

Holy Family Catholic School at Parafield Gardens

AngliCare SA Brompton aged care home (after two staff tested positive)

Hungry Jack’s at Port Adelaide,

Meanwhile, people around the state have been queuing up to get tested.

Cars queue for the COVID-19 testing facility at Victoria Park, just outside the Adelaide CBD, on November 16, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Getty)

“To everyone who has gone to get tested and acted on advice to self-isolate, thank you,” Mr Marshall said in a statement shared on social media last night.

“As we’ve seen interstate and overseas, this virus has the ability to spread thick and fast. It’s a nasty virus and it’s not going to go away until we have a vaccine. That’s why we can never get complacent.

“Social distancing, hand hygiene, getting tested and respecting restrictions are our strongest line of defence.

“We are not waiting. We are going in hard, early. This cluster won’t define us. It won’t ruin all the hard work we’ve done if we continue to work together.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348