New American Express Users Can Add Card Instantly to Apple Pay After Being Approved

American Express today launched a new Instant Card Number Apple Pay feature that’s designed to allow new Amex users to add their cards to ‌Apple Pay‌ immediately after approval, without the need to wait for the physical card.



This will allow customers who have been approved for a card to begin using it on compatible devices right away while the physical card is shipped from American Express.

The card can be added right to Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch and can be used in apps, on the web, and in stores where ‌Apple Pay‌ is accepted. The feature is available to American Express Card Members from AmericanExpress.com when approved for a new U.S. Consumer Card.

American Express says that new customers will be able to use the benefits of an American Express Membership, such as earning rewards on purchases, as soon as card approval happens with no need to wait.