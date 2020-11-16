Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things Is Center Stage on Steroids

Refusing to be pushed around, Jefferson’s Neveah retorts, “You best believe I’m coming for you.”

Like the leads in 2000’s Center Stage, Neveah is dedicated, talented and ready to prove herself.

Yet, Center Stage didn’t have a murder plot, so there is that difference.

An administrator comments in the trailer, “One star student suffered a fateful misstep.”

Another woman responds, “‘Misstep?’ She fell four stories.”

And, while everyone is a suspect in Tiny Pretty Things, it seems that the main suspect is a dashing male student.

“He’s amazing,” Neveah notes.

Another student replies, “Yeah, if you’re hot for psychos. You ask me, he pushed her.”

Color us intrigued…