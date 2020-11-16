Mysterious ‘cat burglar’ pilfers CryptoKitty from digital art installation By Cointelegraph

Mysterious ‘cat burglar’ pilfers CryptoKitty from digital art installation
On Friday, Kevin Abosch — an Irish conceptual artist who was among the first to use blockchain technology as a medium — reported that a dastardly heist had been committed in one of his on-chain installations, an wallet-turned-artwork titled “Stealing The Contents of This Wallet Is a Crime” (2018).
In a Tweet the artist, whose work has been exhibited at The Hermitage, said that a CryptoKitty had been swiped from the freely-accessible address:
The perversion of digital scarcity
A new generation of collectors
