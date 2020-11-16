Montel Williams Wants People To Get Over Previous Kamala Harris Romance

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Talk show host Montel Jordan once dated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — but he seems annoyed that it keeps being brought up.

“It’s not new and it’s not news. I’m focused on something that actually matters – bringing a 29 year old Marine, @freetrevorreed home. If you want to help, follow @freetrevorreed,” Williams tweeted.

He also reposted an old tweet of his from last year:

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote. “So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?” 

