Montel Williams Wants People To Get Over Previous Kamala Harris Romance

Talk show host Montel Jordan once dated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — but he seems annoyed that it keeps being brought up.

“It’s not new and it’s not news. I’m focused on something that actually matters – bringing a 29 year old Marine, @freetrevorreed home. If you want to help, follow @freetrevorreed,” Williams tweeted.

He also reposted an old tweet of his from last year:

“@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single,” he wrote. “So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

Meanwhile, Harris is preparing for her role in the White House. She says she feels the message to vote Trump out is loud and clear.

“Each and every vote for Joe Biden was a statement that healthcare in America should be a right and not a privilege,” Harris said. She added: “And Joe Biden won this election decisively.”