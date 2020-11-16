Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Vikings-Bears single-game tournaments

The Vikings and the Bears will finish off Week 10 in a critical NFC North battle. Once a surprising 5-1 team, the Bears have dropped three games in a row and have seen themselves slip out of the playoff picture. Another loss would make it difficult for them to climb out of that hole, and it would certainly make Matt Nagy’s seat just a little bit hotter. Meanwhile, the Vikings have won back-to-back games against divisional opponents, and they’ll look to improve to 4-5 after a sluggish start and give themselves a glimmer of hope in the playoff race. Both teams should go all out, and that’s part of the reason that our FanDuel single-game lineup is taking a balanced approach this week.

We’re also going a bit contrarian in this contest. While Dalvin Cook has been absolutely incredible lately and is averaging nearly 28 FanDuel points per game, we don’t have him in our lineup. He is the highest-priced player on the slate ($17,000) and figures to be highly owned despite playing one of the league’s best run defenses. Instead, we’re going with passing weapons on both sides of the ball and fading the run game all together because of Cook’s high ownership and the Bears’ lack of a proven starter at RB with David Montgomery (concussion) out. That way if Cook and the Bears replacements for Montgomery (Ryan Nall, Cordarrelle Patterson, Lamar Miller) struggle, this lineup will have a great chance to make it to the cash line.

FanDuel Single-Game Picks: Bears vs. Vikings

MVP (1.5x points): Allen Robinson, Bears ($13,000)

While many will tap Cook as their MVP, we’re going with Robinson. The reason is simple. The Vikings have been awful against receivers all year and have allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to WRs. They are one of only two teams to give up 16 receiving TDs to the position, and the other, Dallas, has played one more game than them. Robinson should be able to take advantage of this weakness easily. He is averaging 13.07 FD PPG and has double-digit fantasy points in five-of-seven games that Nick Foles has logged action in. The only question about Robinson is that he is dealing with a knee injury and is technically questionable for the game. It seems like he’s trending toward playing, but if he doesn’t, we would probably pivot to another listed option as our MVP with Darnell Mooney replacing Robinson in this lineup.

FLEX: Adam Thielen, Vikings ($14,000)

The Bears pass defense is the exact opposite of that of the Vikings. They have allowed just three receiving TDs to WRs all season, and that is the best mark in the NFL. So, why are we trusting Thielen? It’s because no matter how you look at it, the Bears defense is hard to score fantasy points on. They are one of just five teams to allow six or fewer TDs to RBs this season, so Dalvin Cook is a risky play against a defense that just limited Derrick Henry to 68 rushing yards. The Bears are probably going to sell out to stop Cook, who has put up a ridiculous 478 scrimmage yards his past two games, so that could open things up for a guy like Thielen, who is averaging 7.3 targets per game this year. Kirk Cousins may try to get him going early after two mediocre games, so Thielen is a good play who fits perfectly into our budget.

FLEX: Nick Foles, Bears ($13,500)

We wanted to land at least one quarterback in our pass-heavy lineup, and Foles makes the cut over Kirk Cousins. Foles has a good matchup against a defense that is tied for the fifth-most FD PPG allowed to QBs on the season (21.7). Foles is averaging 303.5 passing yards and two passing TDs in his past two games against the Saints and the Titans. Both of those defenses have better cornerback rooms than that of the Vikings. Foles should have a chance to stay hot, especially if he can hit his downfield playmakers with downfield passes. Foles would be a good MVP pivot if Robinson is out given his high floor and great matchup.

FLEX: Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($12,000)

Both Vikings receivers? Sure. Why not? Again, as mentioned, the Bears have an excellent defense, but they are particularly good on the ground and limited Derrick Henry well last week. If they’re going to have similar success against the Vikings, they’ll need to contain Dalvin Cook. If Cook can’t get going, Cousins will have to throw, and Thielen and Jefferson will soak up most of the targets with Irv Smith Jr. (groin) out for this game. Jefferson has been boom-or-bust for the most part, but his 100-yard ceiling and recent two-TD game against the Falcons should inspire hope that at this price tag. With Thielen and Jefferson in tow, we basically have the whole Minnesota pass game unless a new weapon emerges.

FLEX: Anthony Miller, Bears ($7,000)

Darnell Mooney was just a bit out of the price range here, so we ended up going with Miller instead. The Vikings are simply woeful against WRs, and they are going to have some trouble covering the Bears’ rock-solid trio of options in Robinson, Mooney, and Miller. Of the bunch, Miller was the cheapest and made sense to play. He has logged 19 targets, 13 catches, and 152 yards in his past two games and should continue to do well against the Vikings. Feel free to trust him in a great matchup as one of the better value plays on the slate.