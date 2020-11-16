Moldova’s Dodon says concedes defeat in presidential runoff if courts find no violations By

© . Igor Dodon, Moldova’s President and presidential candidate, speaks to the media at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Chisinau
CHISINAU () – Moldova’s incumbent Igor Dodon said on Monday he would concede defeat in the presidential election if local courts find no violations.
“If the courts confirm that everything is ok, then we will put a full stop here,” Dodon said.
Preliminary results from the central election commission showed that opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off with 57.75% of votes versus Dodon’s 42.25% after 100% of ballots had been counted.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.