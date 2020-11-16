Moldova’s Dodon says concedes defeat in presidential runoff if courts find no violations By

Matilda Coleman
Igor Dodon, Moldova's President and presidential candidate, speaks to the media at a polling station during the second round of a presidential election in Chisinau

CHISINAU () – Moldova’s incumbent Igor Dodon said on Monday he would concede defeat in the presidential election if local courts find no violations.

“If the courts confirm that everything is ok, then we will put a full stop here,” Dodon said.

Preliminary results from the central election commission showed that opposition candidate Maia Sandu won presidential election run-off with 57.75% of votes versus Dodon’s 42.25% after 100% of ballots had been counted.

