Microsoft expands third-party app integration support for Teams meetings and launches low-code tools like Power Apps for Teams and the Power Virtual Agents app (Emil Protalinski/VentureBeat)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:

Microsoft expands third-party app integration support for Teams meetings and launches low-code tools like Power Apps for Teams and the Power Virtual Agents app  —  Microsoft today announced the general availability of Teams apps for meetings.  For those who prefer a low-code approach …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR