Microsoft expands third-party app integration support for Teams meetings and launches low-code tools like Power Apps for Teams and the Power Virtual Agents app (Emil Protalinski/VentureBeat)

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Microsoft expands third-party app integration support for Teams meetings and launches low-code tools like Power Apps for Teams and the Power Virtual Agents app — Microsoft today announced the general availability of Teams apps for meetings. For those who prefer a low-code approach …
