Meek Mill ‘BANNED’ From Philadelphia By Gang Leaders – For Promoting Peace!

Rapper Meek Mill has been “banned” from going to his hometown of Philadelphia by multiple gang leaders, has learned. And it’s all because the rapper called for “peace” in the streets following the murder of two prominent rappers King Von and Mo3.

The ‘Ima Boss’ hitmaker, who has more than 10 million followers on Twitter, posted a series of tweets. The first one said, “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!”

He then posted, “And that’s just an idea but I’ll push thru with my city if y’all make it thing! It’s like 5 clicks that’s talented but they deep in! And get they most attention when they beefing!” The American rapper added another tweet saying, “And when I say bodies I mean friends or family you lost!”

Shortly after Meek made this call for peace, social media reports say that top gang leaders in the city put out the word that Meek was “banned” from returning to the city of Brotherly Love. They don’t like the message that he’s putting out.

