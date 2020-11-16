Meek Mill ‘BANNED’ From Philadelphia By Gang Leaders – For Promoting Peace!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Meek Mill has been “banned” from going to his hometown of Philadelphia by multiple gang leaders, has learned. And it’s all because the rapper called for “peace” in the streets following the murder of two prominent rappers King Von and Mo3.

The ‘Ima Boss’ hitmaker, who has more than 10 million followers on Twitter, posted a series of tweets. The first one said, “I’ll get all the main big artist in philly a deal if they put them bodies behind them and squash them beefs …I hear about ….got some hot young bulls from my city but they all beefing!” 

MEEK MILL GOES JET SKIING

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR