LOVE AFTER LOCKUPs Michael Simmons Arrested For CHILD ABUSE!!

Next week is the premiere of the new season of WE tv's Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup.

Michael Simmons, who was famously part of a love triangle with Sarah and Megan in Love After Lockup Season 2, was arrested this weekend in Florida. It's not clear whether she was the child that Michael now faces charges over.

According to court records, Michael was arrested in Daytona Beach on Thursday evening and charged with felony child neglect. This charge is a third-degree felony and carries a prison sentence of up to five years, and a fine of up to $5,000.

The jail records show that Michael was booked in jail at midnight on Friday, November 13 and that he posted a $2,500 bail and was released early Friday morning.

Here is the definition of child neglect in Florida:

1. A caregiver’s failure or omission to provide a child with the care, supervision, and services necessary to maintain the child’s physical and mental health, including, but not limited to, food, nutrition, clothing, shelter, supervision, medicine, and medical services that a prudent person would consider essential for the well-being of the child; or 2. A caregiver’s failure to make a reasonable effort to protect a child from abuse, neglect, or exploitation by another person.

