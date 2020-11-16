Lions won’t allow fans for Thanksgiving game vs. Texans

Fans are somehow still being allowed to attend NFL games … even with the United States setting new highs in the number of coronavirus cases. While the Detroit Lions may want to host fans on Thanksgiving at Ford Field, Michigan officials have made that impossible.

According to Chris Thomas of the Detroit Free Press, an emergency order issued Sunday by Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer prevents the Lions from having fans present on Thanksgiving when they host the Houston Texans.

Detroit had previously been allowed to host 500 family members and friends at the team’s last two home games, including Sunday’s 30-27 win over the Washington Football Team.

With the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths rising each day in the country and across the globe, it’s probably a good thing that fans won’t be allowed to attend Detroit’s Thanksgiving game.

A number of teams haven’t hosted fans all season, including the New England Patriots, who announced they won’t host spectators for the remainder of the season. Other organizations, though, plan to host fans through the remainder of the season if local guidelines allow them to do so.