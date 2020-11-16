Lil Pump Didn’t Register To Vote Despite Endorsing Trump

Lil Pump went hard for President Donald Trump in the run up to the elections, but he did not even register so that he could vote for Trump.

According to The Smoking Gun, Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, does not show up as a registered voter on Florida state voter rolls,

“Speaking of sound, music, and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp, “Trump said before inviting the rapper onstage during a rally. “Little Pump, come on up here.”

Pump then hopped on stage and said: “Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing.” he then said “And do not vote for Sleepy Joe at all!”

Pump also announced that he would leave the country if Biden were elected — although he is currently showing no signs of keeping his promise.

Despite not voting, people will not forget his endorsement of Trump — which cost him at least 200,000 followers.