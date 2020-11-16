LG launches red and green Velvet colours in Canada

LG is now selling the Velvet 5G smartphone in two new colours, ‘Aurora Red’ and ‘Aurora Green.’
While the Velvet is available at select carriers across Canada, the Aurora Red variant is only sold through Bell and Virgin Mobile, while the Aurora Green is only available at Telus and Koodo.
The LG Velvet features a 6.8-inch P-OLED display with a 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. Further, it sports a triple rear-facing-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary, 8-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel depth lens. It also features a 4,300mAh battery and a Snapdragon 765G processor.
In my review of the Velvet 5G, I said that the smartphone “is not the best upper mid-range device on the market but is by far the most stylish thanks to its pretty pink rear and its reasonable price tag.”
These new red and green colour variants are almost just as stylish as the pink.