Larsa Pippen Confirms She Has COVID-19

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Larsa Pippen has revealed that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week.

 “I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” she wrote. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!” 

Last week, Larsa made headlines after doing a candid interview where she spoke about her broken friendship with the Kardashians. She claimed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian.

She also claimed that Kanye West had “brainwashed” Kim Kardashian.

