Larsa Pippen Confirms She Has COVID-19

Larsa Pippen has revealed that she has been battling COVID-19 for a week.

“I’ve been battling Covid for a week,” she wrote. “It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!”

Last week, Larsa made headlines after doing a candid interview where she spoke about her broken friendship with the Kardashians. She claimed that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian.

She also claimed that Kanye West had “brainwashed” Kim Kardashian.

“I didn’t feel any type of way,” she told hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “I just felt like, do what’s best for your family. I love you, you and I are best friends, we’ve been through everything together. I would never do anything to jeopardize our relationship, we are like sisters, like family.

KANYE WEST’S CAMPAIGN EVENT

“But if you have to unfollow me to make your home a better place, then do it,” she continued. “So if Kanye feels he and Kim are better without me, then let them be without me. I’m OK with that. He has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking — I don’t even know what. I don’t even know. He talks so much about me being this and that, and this and that.”