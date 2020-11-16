Lamar Jackson, Ravens ‘ticked off’ after loss to Patriots

The New England Patriots entered Sunday night’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens as underdogs, but they came out on top with a 23-17 win. While the Patriots moved to 4-5 on the season, the Ravens dropped to 6-3, well behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

Baltimore’s loss marked the first time they were held to under 20 points in the Lamar Jackson era, and the quarterback wasn’t shy about sharing his frustration following the game.

“We’re ticked off. Don’t nobody like losing,” Jackson said at his postgame press conference, according to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “I know none of you guys like losing. Especially we got a lot of talent on our team. Just got to regroup. Tuesday go watch film on our opponents, Tennessee, and go from there.”

Jackson completed 24-of-34 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns against one interception during a rainy night in Foxboro.

Although the offense struggled, the 23-year-old said that offensive coordinator Greg Roman did a great job calling plays, the offense just didn’t execute.

Baltimore’s next matchup doesn’t get any easier. They’ll be facing a Tennessee Titans team that is coming off a loss and desperately needs a win to right the ship. The loser of the Week 11 matchup could find themselves spiraling, which won’t be good come January.