Kim Ravaillion angry used as scapegoat

Super Netball star Kim Ravaillion has blasted the Collingwood Magpies for using her as a “scapegoat” in the Adam Treloar trade.

Treloar, along with Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi were the casualties of Collingwood’s tight salary cap, with the quartet traded out on the final day of last week’s trade period.

In the case of Treloar, Magpies list manager Ned Guy last week said the club only considered trading the midfielder when it was revealed Ravaillion, his partner and a star netballer, was moving from Melbourne to Queensland to play the 2021 Super Netball season with the Firebirds.

Treloar, who will now play for the Western Bulldogs in season 2021, admitted the family speculation behind his exit “hurt” and that he had hoped to finish his career with the Magpies.

Adam Treloar and Kim Ravaillion attend the 2019 Brownlow Medal (Getty)

“I wish I could have finished my career at Collingwood, that’s the honest truth,” he told media last week.

“I never considered playing footy in Queensland.”

Responding to the suggestion that she may have been the reason why Collingwood offloaded the 27-year-old, Ravaillion said she was disappointed and simply being used as the “scapegoat” as fans and members hit out at the club for letting go of Treloar.

“The fact they’ve used me as a scapegoat because I am going to Queensland is pretty sad,” Ravaillion told the Herald Sun.

“That was my choice and he was fully supportive of me going to Queensland. That chat was had a long time ago.”