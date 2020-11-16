Kim Kardashian & Daughter North West Are Twins In New SKIMS Kids Collection Photoshoot

Roommates, we know that Kim Kardashian is always about her multiple brands and loves a photoshoot—but this time she decided to bring along her oldest daughter North West! Kim recently gave a look at her brand new SKIMS Kids collection of loungewear and in the photos, she and North are twins as they smile and embrace for the camera.

Kim Kardashian and North West are no strangers to taking adorable mother-daughter photos, but this may be their cutest one yet. Kim’s highly successful SKIMS brand is gearing up for the launch of its kids collection of loungewear—so of course, she decided to enlist Northie to be her main model in the accompanying photoshoot.

The mother-daughter duo posed wearing all gray matching ensembles from the SKIMS Cozy Collection for women and kids. The new kids collection will feature kids and junior sizing and drops exclusively on SKIMS.com on November 19th, just in time for the holidays.

In the caption of the photos, Kim provided a detailed description of the size ranges and release date, writing:

“The drop you’ve been waiting for: NEW @SKIMS Cozy styles and our first ever sets for KIDS! Launching on Thursday November 19 in 5 colors, sizes XXS – 5X, and children’s sizes 2T – 14 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET exclusively at SKIMS.COM. Preview the full collection now and join the waitlist to receive early access to shop.”

North West has previously modeled pieces from the SKIMS collection on Kim’s social media back in September, but this is her first time being the face of the actual campaign.

