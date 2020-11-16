Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to ‘Special and Magical’ Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Instagram

The Good American mogul shares an Instagram Story video showing her leaving the empty house, after reportedly selling the property for $15.5 million earlier this month.

Khloe Kardashian is officially moving out of her million-dollar property. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, who sold her house in early November, bid farewell to her “special and magical” Clabasas mansion by sharing a video of her leaving the empty house.

On Saturday, November 14, the 36-year-old turned to Instagram Story to share her documentation of her moving out. “It’s empty, we are out of here. And the new owners get a beautiful, blessed home. This home is so special and magical,” the younger sister of Kim Kardashian said in the short clip.

“I have the best memories in this beautiful beautiful home. And I’m so happy to pass it on,” the Good American mogul continued sharing. “More memories to be made. More houses to love, but this view is Heaven on Earth,” she added as she showed off a view of Malibu Canyon from her floor-to-ceiling windows.

“And the landscaping, I worked really really hard on,” the TV personality went on to gush over her backyard. In another video, she said, “Oh my goodness, just breathtaking, all the landscaping and love I put into this backyard, I mean, it’s so defined.” She added, “I can’t wait to recreate at another home.”

Khloe sold her mansion which was located in the exclusive gated community The Oaks for $15.5 million, per reported by PEOPLE. The price was more than double what she paid for six years ago in an off market deal, which was $7.2 million. It was initially put on the market for $18,95 million back in May.

Khloe’s mansion was featured alongside sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s in the March 2016 issue of Architectural Digest. In it, the ex-girlfriend of Tristan Thompson divulged that she purchased the house in 2014 from Justin Bieber, who bought it from Nicole Murphy, the ex-wife of Eddie Murphy.