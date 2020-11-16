Kellyanne Conway’s Teen Daughter Urges Fans to Stay Tuned for Her ‘American Idol’ Audition

WENN/tiktok/Stefani Reynolds

Having gone viral with a clip about President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, Claudia Conway returns to TikTok with a revelation that she was filming her confessional for the singing competition show.

Kellyanne Conway’s daughter Claudia, 16, has auditioned for “American Idol“.

The teenager, who went viral last month (October) with on video-sharing site TikTok with a clip about President Donald Trump contracting Covid-19, returned to the platform on Sunday (November 15) afternoon to share the news.

Claudia, one of the former White House advisor’s four kids, was filming her confessional for the ABC series, which started production in early October for its 19th season in the video.

“Hey guys, I’m here at American Idol confessional,” she said, while swinging the camera around to reveal a film crew who cheered for her. “I met Ryan Seacrest today and I have my audition soon, so stay tuned for that.”

She added she’s, “very, very nervous, but very, very excited,” before blowing a kiss to the camera and ending the video.

One of the judges, Katy Perry, also announced that Claudia was auditioning for the show. “Well, well, well, let the games begin because Claudia just tried out for American Idol,” the “Fireworks” singer said before panning the camera to Claudia.

Conway has an impressive online following of more than 1.4 million users on the site, and the teenager has previously showed off her singing skills in other videos. However, she’s yet to give any indication of how the audition went.

The new season of “American Idol” is set to debut in February, 2021, with the return of judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, along with host Ryan Seacrest.