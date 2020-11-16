Kelly Slater leads tributes to John Shimooka

The surfing community are paying tribute to former world No.19 John Shimooka who was found dead in his Sydney home on Monday.

Shimooka, who was originally from Hawaii, had recently turned 51. He leaves behind a 21-year-old son.

The surfing icon was famously ranked as high as 19th in the world after winning a tour event in Japan back in 1995.

During the late 1990s, he moved to Cronulla and had been working with Surfing New South Wales for the past three years.

Surfing NSW released the following statement on social media:

“The team at Surfing NSW is deeply distressed at the passing of one of our own, John Shimooka, in the early hours of Monday morning,” the statement said.

“A talented former world tour surfer, commentator and Jiu Jitsu black belt, ‘Shmoo’ was a much loved member of the global surfing community and the Surfing NSW family.

“He will be remembered for his passion for the lifestyle as well as his energy and enthusiasm.

“Everyone in our organisation joins his son, Brandon, immediate family, and his extended worldwide network of friends, in grieving his loss.

“It is our saddest day.

“We will commemorate and celebrate John’s life in the days and weeks to come.”

Surfing legend Kelly Slater led the pouring of tributes on social media.

“My heart’s ripped out. I’m sorry, Shmoo,” Slater wrote on Instagram.

“I thought we had this.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.