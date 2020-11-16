Kaitlyn Bristowe Breaks Down in Tears After DWTS Rehearsal

For Kaitlyn Bristowe, some days are just better than others.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the Bachelorette alum took to her Instagram Story to give fans a “day in a life” look into her which includes Dancing With the Stars rehearsals with partner Artem Chigvintsev.

On this day in particular, she began with a drive to the studio (with her coffee mug) and a run-in with paparazzi before doing a “COVID check-in” at the front door. She even gave a backstage tour of the fitting rooms and main stage, in which she was seen smiling and laughing with the crew. However, a couple of posts later, the 35-year-old was seen with a flushed face and teary eyes.

“Now’s the part where I cry into my salad,” she told her 1.8 million followers. “It’s so funny. It’s actually a memory I have of being on the Bachelorette and crying to my salad, not wanting to do it anymore. And here I am, but I do wanna do it.”

Kaitlyn further expressed, “You want rehearsals to go a certain way and when they don’t I just get so disappointed in myself.”