Joe Exotic Glad No One Was Hurt in the Wake of Husband’s DUI Arrest

Dillon Passage has been charged with two misdemeanor offenses, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, after failing a field sobriety test when being pulled over in Travis County, Texas.

Joe Exotic is keeping a positive attitude in the wake of his husband’s DUI arrest. Upon learning that Dillon Passage had been taken to jail for driving while intoxicated as well as resisting arrest, the “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness” star shared his thought on the matter, claiming that he is glad no one was hurt.

The 57-year-old, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, addressed his husband’s arrest via Instagram on Sunday, November 16. “In regards to Dillon’s recent troubles, I am just glad that no one was hurt learning such a lesson that drinking and driving is something to take very seriously. I love my husband and will be there for him, just as he has been for me,” he wrote alongside a picture of them.

“If we all learn something from this, it is not ok to be irresponsible and drink and drive,” the former Oklahoma zookeeper continued. “I hope that the news media that will cover this sees that a flawed system not only affects the person’s life, but it also affects that person’s entire family. Alcohol was not a problem for Dillon when I was home. #freejoeexotic #pardonjoeexotic #helpfreejoe.”

Joe’s husband had a run-in with the law in Travis County, Texas early Sunday morning, November 15. TMZ reported that the 25-year-old was charged with two misdemeanor offenses after failing a field sobriety test following a pullover. Fox News additionally noted that per Travis County Jail records, he was booked at 6:35 A.M. and was held on a $3,000 bond.

Joe himself is currently serving a 22-year sentence at Federal Medical Center, Fort Worth. He was convicted of animal abuse and a murder-for-hire plot against his nemesis Carole Baskin. Back in September, he sent a letter to Donald Trump Jr. to beg for an early prison release from President Donald Trump, claiming he had been sexually assaulted in prison.

“I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms,” his letter, which was obtained by TMZ, read. “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling and adding this.”