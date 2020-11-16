Jennifer Lopez Shares JLo Beauty Info And Release Date

“This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream.”
Jennifer Lopez’s glowing skin has been her trademark for years and, finally, she’s letting everyone else in on how to get it.
Meet JLo Beauty, which will be available just when its most needed: in the thick of winter, on Jan. 1. J. Lo first announced her new endeavor back in August when she shared this impeccable advertisement for it, writing “Sunset glow… coming soon.”
But today more details emerged, including the release date. Also, rose gold is involved.
While JLo Beauty is the actor and music artist’s first beauty line, it’s definitely not her first foray into this realm. She was at the forefront of celebrity fragrances back in the early aughts with Glow.
“As women, people are so ready to write us off,” Lopez says in a promotional video for JLo Beauty.
“I just kept waiting for that to happen and then I realized, no, I’m not going to let that happen.”
“It’s about being limitless. It’s about being powerful and understanding beauty really doesn’t have an expiration date.”
“This isn’t just a passion project, it’s a 30-year dream,” she wrote on Instagram.
Jan. 1 can’t come soon enough.
