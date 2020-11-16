Japan’s economy rebounds from virus devastation, but the comeback is fragile.

Japan became the latest major economy to bounce back from the devastation of the coronavirus, as lockdowns eased and pent-up demand led to surging domestic consumption and a rebound in exports.

But the recovery is unlikely to be long-lived, analysts warn, as a surge in new virus cases has led to a second round of lockdowns in the United States and Europe and threatens to dampen sentiment in Japan.

The country’s economy, the world’s third largest, surged 5 percent during the July-to-September period, for an annualized growth rate of 21.4 percent, after three straight quarters of contraction. The performance follows spurts of growth in the United States and China, the No. 1 and 2 global economies, after the initial hits caused by the pandemic.

Japan’s economy had contracted a revised 8.2 percent last quarter as the pandemic kept consumers home and devastated already weak demand for the country’s exports. The collapse in growth paralleled similarly disastrous numbers for most of the world’s major economies.