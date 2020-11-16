Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.05% By .com

© . Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.05%



.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.05% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (T:), which rose 9.34% or 70.9 points to trade at 830.3 at the close. Meanwhile, T,amp;D Holdings, Inc. (T:) added 7.44% or 83.0 points to end at 1199.0 and The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 7.01% or 110.0 points to 1679.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Yahoo Japan Corp. (T:), which fell 4.33% or 26.5 points to trade at 584.9 at the close. Trend Micro Inc. (T:) declined 3.28% or 190.0 points to end at 5600.0 and Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 2.13% or 170.0 points to 7813.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2417 to 1150 and 156 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.54.

Crude oil for December delivery was up 1.37% or 0.55 to $40.68 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 1.15% or 0.49 to hit $43.27 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.03% or 0.50 to trade at $1886.70 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.07% to 104.55, while EUR/JPY rose 0.03% to 123.77.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.15% at 92.608.