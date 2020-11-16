Jack Black Did The TikTok WAP Challenge In A Speedo

He isn’t just hardcore, he lives it.
Since the summer of 2020 was ruled by “WAP”, I fully expect that you already know what the acronym stands for. If not, Google it.
And since the ’00s were ruled by Jack Black, then I also assume you’ve seen him in films like School of Rock, Nacho Libre, King Kong, The Holiday, amongst many more.
Well, since 2020 continues to be unpredictable, here’s one role I bet you never thought you’d see Jack in: Dancing to “WAP” in a red speedo while being drenched by a hose. Looks like summer is making a comeback.
@jackblack
Challenge accepted
♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B
While the “WAP” challenge was at its peak a few months ago on TikTok (and came with some injuries), Jack took some creative liberties with it, and you know what? He did a whole lot better than I’d be able to.
A sex symbol in the making!
Twitter quickly got a hold of the video, and the influx of thoughts began:
Some just enjoyed the vid for its entertainment value:
While others made their thirst known:
Thank you for the glimmer of joy we needed sir. That concrete will never be the same again.
