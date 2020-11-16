It's hard to believe Craig Federighi's claim that Apple wasn't "remotely considering,quot; touch for Macs, given Big Sur's large controls and iOS apps coming to Macs (Jean-Louis Gass,amp;eacute;e/Monday Note)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
12


Jean-Louis Gass,eacute;e / Monday Note:

It’s hard to believe Craig Federighi’s claim that Apple wasn’t “remotely considering,rdquo; touch for Macs, given Big Sur’s large controls and iOS apps coming to Macs  —  Reviews of new Apple Silicon Macs are not out yet.  They’re likely to be good.  But one small disappointment lingers …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR