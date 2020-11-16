Isaiah Washington Reignites Katherine Heigl Drama on Twitter

As fans will recall, there was drama both on and off Grey’s Anatomy. According to People, Isaiah addressed an alleged on-set encounter between himself and T.R. at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards.

“No, I did not call T.R. a f—-t. Never happened, never happened,” Isaiah said in the press room at the time. “There is no way I could do anything so vile, and so horrible, not only to a castmate but to a fellow human being.”

Following the awards ceremony, Katherine didn’t hold back her thoughts on the ordeal. “I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period,” she told Access Hollywood, per People. “I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not okay with it.”

When asked if T.R. was hurt, she responded, “I don’t see how you could not be under those circumstances.”

“I just feel like this is something that should be very much in-house we need to deal with,” she added. “T.R. is my best friend. I will throw down for that kid.”