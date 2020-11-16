iPhone 12 review: 5G, battery, display

5G is enough of a reason to get excited for the new iPhone 12 , but in 2020 5G isn’t enough.

Apple has packed a stronger, brighter screen, better cameras and a magnetic back into its sharp new design, but the iPhone 12 can also be defined by what it leaves out.

There’s no power adaptor in the box of any iPhone 12 model, and Apple has plainly ignored one premium feature that should be standard for its $1349 starting price.

The iPhone 12 offers new features, but do they stand up? ()

After two weeks with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, here’s our verdict.

An iPhone 12 or 12 Pro, USB-C to lightning cable and an Apple sticker. That’s it.

It’s hardly the most interesting place to start a review, but it is the most important.

Axing the power adaptor reduces e-waste and allows Apple to squeeze 70 per cent more phones on shipping containers which is great for cutting carbon emissions and the company’s bottom line.

The problem is the included cable’s USB-C connection. Only the iPhone 11 has shipped with a USB-C power adaptor. Most people wait two to three years on average to upgrade their phones, so it’s safe to assume most fans won’t have the right spare adaptor just lying about.

Apple sells a USB-C power adaptor for $29 – which you’ll also need to buy if you plan on using Apple’s new $65 MagSafe charger.

But there isn’t much that comes in the box. ()

Hidden inside the back of Apple’s new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro is a magnetic coil.

Snapping the phones onto compatible MagSafe accessories is extremely satisfying and remarkably strong, albeit limited.

Third party manufacturers like Belkin are working on MagSafe car mounts, but accessories available at launch include Apple’s own cases, wallets and charger.

Charging is slower on MagSafe than using the cable (15W vs 20W) included in the box and unless you stick the charging platform down, you need to do some hand gymnastics to get the iPhone off one-handed.

Others have predicted MagSafe will replace Apple’s charging cable on the future iPhone 13, but I’m not so sure.

and creativity will tell whether MagSafe fades away as a gimmick or becomes an iPhone essential.

I’ve never been a fan of the iPhone’s eyebrow-notch screen.

The 720p display on the iPhone 11 was leagues behind the competition pushing curved, full-HD screens with hole-punch cutouts for the selfie camera.

iPhone 12 finally introduces a 1080p display. It keeps the notch, but being able to drag down different menus from either side makes that more excusable.

The 5G network has been a boon to the phone. ()

You get the same 6.1 inch OLED display on both iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The only difference is that the Pro’s has a slightly higher peak brightness.

Both are made with Apple’s new, scratch resistant ceramic glass – which is four times better at handling drops than the iPhone 11 – but more importantly, both also support the beautiful Dolby Vision HDR (high dynamic range) for near infinite contrast between black and white.

Given that major leap forward, it’s somewhat disappointing that Apple has decided to stick with 60Hz on both models.

Their Android competition and even the iPad Pro have been pushing 120Hz for smoother scrolling and gaming. It’s somewhat surprising that the option isn’t there on the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro or incoming 12 Pro Max, even if it means longer battery life.

I’m a heavy phone user, particularly on the road for work.

Five to seven hours screen on any given day is (painfully) standard between emails, calls, hotspotting, filming, downloading and sending videos, recording radio voices and scripting, plus I’m outside a lot so the brightness needs to be high.

In my two weeks with iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, I’ve never made it to the end of a work day without needing to charge. That’s not to say the iPhone 12’s battery is subpar, few phones can handle that, but it is just average.

The 2815mAh battery inside the iPhone 12 is roughly 10 percent smaller than the one inside the iPhone 11 but Apple insists its new, more efficient A14 chips makes up for that.

There’s no reverse wireless charging either if you wanted to share power to AirPods or the new Apple Watch Series 6.

It’s an omission that could be explained by Apple’s concern over power-hungry 5G.

The camera takes top quality photos. ()

After years spent lagging behind the Android competition, 5G “just got real” on iPhone 12. However, the first Apple phones to support the high-speed network are being careful to balance speed and power.

Smart Data Mode is automatically on and lets the iPhone 12 throttle between 4G and 5G speeds as you need them to conserve power.

Its value is hard to quantify because the visible effects of Smart Data Mode are deceptive.

My speed tests were regularly showing up to 500mb download speeds in different parts of the city, but never once did the icon on the top right of screen tick over to 5G; at least, I never noticed it change from 4G icon in two weeks of testing.

You can turn Smart Date Mode off in the settings for the best speeds at all times, but surprisingly I didn’t notice any speed difference.

Finally the iPhone’s lightning-fast chips have a lightning-fast network to match.

If you’re struggling to choose between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, it really all comes down to the cameras.

Both share a 12MP selfie cam, 12MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens, but iPhone 12 Pro gets an additional 12MP telephoto lens and Apple’s LIDAR sensor.

Those additions get you 2x optical zoom, faster auto-focus, HDR video at double 60 instead of 30fps and portraits in Night Mode. Is that worth the extra $350 for the iPhone 12 Pro? That depends on how important photos and videos are to you.

Both take phenomenal photos. Unlike Samsung, Apple isn’t chasing more megapixels. Instead, like Google, they’re bettering AI enhancements to improve each individual pixel. Spoiler alert: iPhone 12 does it better.

Portraits aren’t overly airbrushed, there’s a natural depth to the lens and you get both sharper and clearer photos than on Pixel 5. There’s less noise in darker areas and Apple’s Deep Fusion technology – which layers multiple images into one for better exposures – takes full advantage of iPhone 12’s HDR contrast.

If its pictures are impressive, videos shot on iPhone 12 and 12 Pros are unbelievable for a smartphone. Yes, you can nitpick at iPhone’s night- haloing, but the 12 and 12 Pro may just take the smoothest and most vivid video on any phone I’ve ever used.

All of these features are squeezed into a flatter and sharper iPhone design which feels solid in hand.

Five colours for the iPhone 12, including a striking yet lairy red, are downright beautiful, although the best colours have arguably saved for the more expensive iPhone 12 Pro.

I personally prefer the look, feel and weight behind the new design, but defined corners do make the bezel around the iPhone 12’s OLED display more pronounced despite Apple insisting it stretches “all the way to the edge.”

Apple has designed its best and most exciting iPhone in years.

If you’re in the market for an upgrade the 12 is easy to recommend, but you’ll likely need to spend more than $1349 as the base model comes with just 64GB of non-expandable storage.