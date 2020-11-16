Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Distributions for November and December 2020

Article content

TORONTO — Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: INO.UN)announced today that senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am EST.

To register online to and obtain the call-in number:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2888996

The conference call will be recorded and available on the REIT’s website within 24 hours following the call.

The REIT also announced that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT’s monthly cash distribution for the months of November and December 2020 as per the following schedule:

Month Record Date Distribution Date Distribution Amount November, 2020 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.06875 December, 2020 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.06875

ABOUT INOVALIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT’s investment criteria.

David Giraud, Chief Executive Officer

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: +33 1 5643 3323

[email protected]

Khalil Hankach, Chief Financial Officer

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel:+33 1 5643 3313

[email protected]

