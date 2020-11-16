Hurricane Iota Becomes a Category 5 Storm

“I am afraid of the sea level,” Ms. Rodríguez said. “You can see the water coming up and up every minute, so I guess we will have to evacuate.”

Those in the path of Hurricane Iota were not the only ones comparing it to Hurricane Eta.

“It’s eerie that it’s similar in wind speed and also in the same area that Eta hit,” said Dennis Feltgen, a spokesman and meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center.

The storm’s impact will be felt “well before the center makes landfall,” Mr. Feltgen said.

The storm was 100 miles southeast of Cabo Gracias Dios on the border of Nicaragua and Honduras with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said on Monday morning. The storm was moving west at 9 m.p.h.

A hurricane warning was in effect for several cities along the coast of both countries, where the storm was expected to produce up to 30 inches of rain in some areas through Friday. The intense rainfall could lead to significant flash flooding and mudslides in higher elevations, the center said.

“The catastrophic wind damage is going to be wherever its eyewall comes ashore and that will be tonight and that should be along the coast of Nicaragua and Honduras,” Mr. Feltgen said.