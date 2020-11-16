How AI is helping lung cancer patients in Covid-19 era

The ability to quickly diagnose health conditions is becoming increasing urgent as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Lung cancer patients undergoing immunotherapy treatment may experience side effects which can present in a similar way to those of Covid-19 and other lung conditions.

But now the Royal Marsden hospital in London is trialling the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to help identify what is causing the symptoms.

Click’s Jen Copestake finds out more.

