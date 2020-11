20th Century Fox, @culkamania / instagram.com



Then: 10-year-old Macaulay played Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and Home Alone 2, and went on to star in other hits like My Girl and Richie Rich.

Now: Currently, Macaulay is publisher and CEO of a satirical pop culture website and podcast called Bunny Ears. He’s a frequent guest on Red Letter Media, a film and TV-themed YouTube channel. He’s also been dating Brenda Song since 2017 and has appeared alongside her in projects like Changeland and Dollface. Earlier this year, it was also announced that he’d be part of American Horror Story‘s Season 10 cast.