HBO Max Coming to Amazon Fire TV Devices

Amazon Fire users are finally getting their HBO Max wish: The WarnerMedia streaming service will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs and Fire tablets beginning Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Per the official release, “Immediately upon launch, current subscribers of HBO through Amazon’s Prime Video Channels will be able to log in to the HBO Max app with their Amazon credentials at no additional cost. The HBO app on Fire TV and Fire tablets will automatically update to become the HBO Max app; customers will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials. New customers can also subscribe to HBO Max directly in the app. Additionally, all existing HBO Max customers — regardless of how they subscribe to the platform — can now access all of HBO Max via supported Fire TV and Fire tablet devices using their existing provider credentials.”

* Good Girls has tapped Jonathan Silverman (No Good Nick, Salvation) to recur during Season 4 as a pencil pusher for the Secret Service, our sister site reports.

* E! has ordered the limited event series For Real: The Story of Reality TV, highlighting famous moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Bachelor The Real World, The Real Housewives, Survivor and other unscripted series, our sister site Variety reports. Andy Cohen will host and executive-produce the program, which will debut in early 2021.

* Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event will air Sunday, Dec. 20 at 8:30 pm ET/8 pm PT on CBS.

* Ovation will rerun the syndicated crime drama Crossing Lines — whose cast at different times included William Fichtner, Donald Sutherland, Elizabeth Mitchell and Goran Visnjic — starting Monday, Dec. 7, with Season 2 premiering Jan. 11 and Season 3 arriving in February.

* A Darkwing Duck reboot is in early development at Disney+, with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee attached as executive producers, per Variety.

