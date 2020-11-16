Halsey Says Mac Miller’s Death Encouraged Her to End Unhealthy Romance

“One of the first steps of doing that was removing myself from a situation where there’s a literal chemical interference,” Halsey says, explaining, “I’m going to remove myself from that, figure out what my baseline is and then kind of fix it from there.”

Since then, the artist has gotten sober and began taking medication for bipolar disorder, which she says has “changed my f–king life.” According to Halsey, she didn’t take antidepressants or other medications because she feared they would “interfere with my creative process.”

But it’s proven to be beneficial in many regards. She shares, “I think I’m making some of the best stuff I’ve ever made right now, because the dark stuff doesn’t disappear, it’s just easier to access at an arm’s length now.”

Now, the “Be Kind” singer says she refuses to romanticize drug abuse or unhealthy relationships in her music, something that she thinks Mac did really well. Halsey says that she always loved his music because he was “writing with responsibility.”