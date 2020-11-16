Guitar Center Black Friday: $200 Les Paul player pack, cheap pianos & more

This year’s Black Friday event is shaping up to be the best yet. Thanks to social distancing measures and potential shipping delays, retailers are offering more Black Friday deals earlier in the year than ever before and more online offers as well. You don’t even need to wait until close to Thanksgiving to start shopping.

If you’re on the hunt for Black Friday guitar deals, savings on keyboards or drum sets, discounted microphones, amps, or other music equipment, Guitar Center is one of the best places to shop during the event. Of course, there will be tons of guitar deals to consider, but Guitar Center also sells everything from recording software and live sound equipment to DJ kits and even lighting.

Just like other retailers, Guitar Center is following suit and offering early Black Friday deals that you can start shopping now. Below you’ll find additional information on this year’s sale as we learn more, as well as a guide to the best Guitar Center deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday ad for Guitar Center

Guitar Center’s Black Friday ad isn’t available just yet, but we’ll be posting it right here as soon as it’s available (along with a guide to the best deals offered)! If previous years are anything to go by, we expect we’ll see the advertisement appear online by the week before Black Friday on November 27, 2020. However, we’ll be seeing some stellar deals going live ever before then. Through the end of the month, Guitar Center is offering new weekly deals as well as new Daily Picks which offer one low price on a great item for just one day only.

Black Friday hours for Guitar Center

Though Guitar Center hasn’t announced its hours for Black Friday yet, we are expecting stores to be closed on Thanksgiving Day as they were during 2019. It’s likely that store hours on Black Friday will remain the same as they are on any regular day. You can keep an eye on the hours at your local Guitar Center store until we hear more. We should know what hours Guitar Center will be open for Black Friday once the official 2020 ad drops. It’s worth keeping in mind that most of Guitar Center’s offers will be available online this year, so you may want to try Black Friday shopping online instead to skip the crowds and beat the rush.

Best Guitar Center Black Friday deals

Guitar Center is starting its Black Friday sale early, and you can already score some stellar deals there on various instruments and equipment. Guitar Center even offers special financing for 36 months on qualifying products during the sale. We’ll be keeping this list updated with the best offers as more appear during November.

Through the end of November, Guitar Center is offering new deals every week, including new discounts on guitars, keyboards, amps, pedals and other accessories, drum kits, loudspeakers, mixers and controllers, and more. Plus, qualifying purchases made with a Guitar Center Gear Card earn 0% interest for 48 months now through December 2. Shop at Guitar Center This Rogue Rocketeer Electric Guitar Pack comes with the wine burst RR100 double cutaway guitar and a kit of essential guitar accessories every player needs around, such as a gig bag, strap, guitar cable, and a few picks. You’ll also score Rogue’s G10 solid-state guitar amp with the purchase. $179.99 at Guitar Center Epiphone’s Les Paul SL Player Pack bundles in all the essentials a beginning player needs at a great price. Along with an vintage sunburst Les Paul SL with single coil pickups, you’ll receive a 10W Electar amp and an Epiphone gigbag as well as a clip-on tuner, picks, a strap, and free online lessons from eMedia. $199 at Guitar Center This 88 weighted-key digital piano offers superior sounds and enahnced features that make it a stellar choice for advancing students and professional players. It features 10 high-resolution sounds including pianos, electric pianos, organs, strings, and bass, recorded using some of the finest instruments in the world. Currently it’s discounted by $70! $299.99 at Guitar Center Learn to play guitar with the Yamaha GigMaker Acoustic Guitar Pack. You’ll score Yamaha’s F325D acoustic guitar with die cast chrome tuners and a spruce top, along with accessories like a gig bag, digital tuner, guitar strap, extra strings, picks, and an instructional DVD that will show you how to start playing. $179.99 at Guitar Center Rogue’s 5-piece complete drum set comes with everything a beginning drummer needs to get started. This adult-size kit includes to rack toms and a floor tom, a tunable snare drum, and a bass drum, as well as all the cymbals, stands, and pedals needed to complete the kit, two high-quality drum sticks, and a drum throne. It’s currently discounted by $50 for Black Friday! $299.99 at Guitar Center Save $20 on Sterling Audio’s S400 Studio Headphones today. These studio headphones are excellent for recording, tracking, mixing, or just enjoying your music casually. $49.99 at Guitar Center The Bose QC 35 II are no longer the newest headphones in Bose’s lineup, but they continue to be an easy recommendation. The QC 35 II still manage to deliver excellent noise-canceling, great audio quality, and reliable battery life. $299 at Guitar Center Play and create music wherever you go with the Carry-On Folding Piano and MIDI Controller. It features 88 standard-sized keys with 128 built-in sounds, 128 built-in rhythms, and 30 backing tracks, as well as integrated speakers and a battery that lasts for up to eight hours on a single charge. $99 at Guitar Center