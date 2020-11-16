Guinness Heiress Honor Uloth Dead at 19 in Accidental Pool Drowning

Honor was reportedly an art history student at Oxford Brookes University in Oxford, England.

Her dad Rupert told the Daily Mail, “Honor was a diamond girl with a heart of gold whose ability to shine and bring lightness and joy was her life signature.”

Her family told the outlet, “We have lost a daughter and sister who brought untold light and joy into our lives. She was so full of fun, laughter, kindness and adventure. She had this knack of bringing people together and making them feel good.”

Another family statement from relatives in West Sussex added, “Her last day was spent riding polo ponies in the morning, seeing friends on the beach in the afternoon and enjoying an evening with close friends and family over a delicious al fresco supper. It was her perfect kind of day.”

The Guinness family also told the Daily Mail that Honor “always made it clear that if anything happened to her, she would like her organs to be donated to those in need,” explaining that doctors believe she will “help save” four lives and “seriously enhance” 10 more.

Her grandfather, the 3rd Earl of Iveagh, was president of the Guinness company from 1986 until he died in 1992.