Griselda Rapper ‘Benny The Butcher’ Shot!!

Griselda rapper Benny The Butcher was shot in the leg in Houston during an attempted robbery.

According to the police, the shooting took place on Saturday at a Walmart.

Benny, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was at Walmart with friends when five men approached them and demanded they hand over some of their personal effects. According to police, Benny did not hand their chains quickly enough — so one of the men shot him in the leg.

The rapper was rushed to the hospital. He is expected to survive the shooting. A description of the suspects was not immediately released, investigators said they were seen in a Chevy Malibu.

No further updates have been given as to Benny’s condition at the time of writing.

The news comes just days after Boosie Badazz’s vehicle was shot up and Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed. King Von also sadly passed away after being ambushed in Atlanta by members of a rival crew.