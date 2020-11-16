Gospel Singer Fred Hammond Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Gospel singer Fred Hammond has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He announced the news in a video posted to his social media.

“I’m a mask wearer, but I let it down (and) my guard down in one place,” said Hammond. “The good thing is if this happened last year on the Commissioned tour, I probably wouldn’t have made it because I was really sick.”

Hammond says he expects to pull through. As well as having a doctor who checks in on him daily, he has three others he can call if he has any queries about the state of his condition. Hammond currently lives in Dallas, Texas.

“I thank God for that so now this has come I have a better chance of fighting it. I still have good hope,” said Hammond, noting he has lost friends to the virus. “I’m feeling better everyday. It is what it is. You can’t worry about it. God is in control.”