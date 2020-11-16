Google updates COVID-19 forecasting models with 28 day projections, up from 14, and expands the service to Japan, after initially launching only in the US (Kyle Wiggers/VentureBeat)

Kyle Wiggers / VentureBeat:
Google updates COVID-19 forecasting models with 28 day projections, up from 14, and expands the service to Japan, after initially launching only in the US — In August, in partnership with the Harvard Global Health Institute, Google launched a set of models — the COVID-19 Public Forecasts …
