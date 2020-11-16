Gmail rolls out new settings to give users more control over their data

Google is rolling out two new settings for Gmail to give users more control over their data.
The search giant says that the new settings will help you control “whether your data in Gmail, Meet and Chat can be used to offer ‘smart’ features in these and other Google products.”
The first new settings lets you turn off the smart features in Gmail, Chat and Meet to protect the data that features in these services have access to. The smart features include Smart Compose and Smart Reply in Gmail.
“The ability to turn on (or not) some of these individual smart features is not new. What’s new is a clearer choice over the data processing that makes them possible,” Google explains in a blog post.
Google says that since smart features rely on users’ data to save time and provide a more helpful experience, the tech giant wants people to use them because they find value in using them, not just because they’re simply there.
The second setting determines whether Chat, Meet and Gmail data is used to personalize Assistant, Maps and Google Pay. This includes reminders about when your bills are due in the Google Assistant, and restaurant reservations in Google Maps.
You’ll be seeing a popup with these new settings in the coming weeks, but Google notes that users will be able to change these settings at any time.
Source: Google