France’s former president Giscard d’Estaing hospitalised: France Bleu By

© . Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing speaks during an interview with in his office in Paris



PARIS () – Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, 94, was admitted to hospital in Tours in western France on Sunday, France Bleu radio said on Monday, confirming a report by local paper La Nouvelle Republique.

Giscard, France’s leader from 1974 to 1981, was transferred from his residence to the hospital on Sunday evening, France Bleu said.

There was no immediate information on the cause of his hospitalisation. In September, Giscard was briefly hospitalised in Paris for a slight pulmonary infection.