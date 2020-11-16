France’s former president Giscard d’Estaing hospitalised: France Bleu By

© . Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing speaks during an interview with in his office in Paris
PARIS () – Former French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, 94, was admitted to hospital in Tours in western France on Sunday, France Bleu radio said on Monday, confirming a report by local paper La Nouvelle Republique.
Giscard, France’s leader from 1974 to 1981, was transferred from his residence to the hospital on Sunday evening, France Bleu said.
There was no immediate information on the cause of his hospitalisation. In September, Giscard was briefly hospitalised in Paris for a slight pulmonary infection.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.