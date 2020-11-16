Former Celtic star John Hartson ‘totally devastated’ after tragic death of sister

Former Celtic star John Hartson has spoken of his heartache after his “beloved” big sister passed away in her 40s.

The retired striker, 45, took to social media earlier today to announce the sad news.

Hartson said he and his family were “totally devastated” following the passing of Hayley at the age of 46.

She died last month and will be laid to rest today in their native Wales.







In an emotional Twitter post, Hartson wrote: “It is with great sadness today we put our Beloved Hayley to rest.

“We are totally Devastated.. she will be Sorely missed.. There are no words.

“RIP Big sister.”

Former Arsenal, Wimbledon and West Ham striker Hartson joined Martin O’Neill’s side for £6million from Coventry City in August 2001, and netted 88 times in 146 games before moving to West Bromwich Albion.

Thoughts and prayers flooded in from hundreds of concerned fans and friends.

Scots basketball star Kieron Achara wrote: “I’m so sorry for your loss mate. You and your family are in my thoughts.”

Hibs TV and former Sky Sports presenter David Tanner added: “John, so sorry to hear about your sad news. God bless, mate.”

And former Republic of Ireland midfielder Matt Holland, who played against Hartson during their in the English Premier League, said: “Really sorry to hear that news mate.

“Take care of yourself x.”