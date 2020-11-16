Five biggest disappointments of NFL Week 10

Weather caused problems across the league in Week 10, with passing games severely disrupted, and rain causing trouble for offenses and defenses alike. That has to be factored in when thinking of some of Sunday’s results — the Texans-Browns game, in particular, was just plain ugly. But professional football players don’t make excuses, and we won’t make them for them, because there were some bad weeks across the league.

Here are five big disappointments from Week 10 action.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks