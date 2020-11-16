Filing: Snap UK had revenue of $653M in 2019, up from $403.7M YoY, but losses grew to $435M, and will borrow up to $500M from Snap over the next five years (Michael Cogley/Telegraph)

Michael Cogley / Telegraph:
Filing: Snap UK had revenue of $653M in 2019, up from $403.7M YoY, but losses grew to $435M, and will borrow up to $500M from Snap over the next five years — The tech giant posted losses of $453m in 2019 but will tap up its US parent for up to $500m over the next five years
