Fantasy Football Rankings Week 11: Wide Receiver

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
15

Some high-powered passing offenses have favorable matchups this week, and that means the top tier of our Week 11 fantasy WR rankings are loaded. The middle tier looks fairly strong, too, but that’s where you will find the big-name wide receivers with tough matchups — many of whom will be on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble this week. 

Those receivers include Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods (@ Buccaneers), Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Mike Evans (vs. Rams), Will Fuller (vs. Patriots), Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins (@ Washington), and Kenny Golladay (@ Panthers). Thye all remain in the WR2/3 tier in our rankings, but all are in tough spots. Further down the rankings, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick (vs. Dolphins), Brandin Cooks (@ Patriots), Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (@ Colts), T.Y. Hilton (vs. Packers), Marvin Jones (@ Panthers), Corey Davis (@ Ravens), and A.J. Green (@ Washington) are even tougher to start. 

WEEK 11 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Rising up to take their places are Jakobi Meyers (@ Texans), Jalen Reagor (@ Browns), Marquise Brown (vs. Titans), Chase Claypool (@ Jaguars), Nelson Agholor (vs. Chiefs), Curtis Samuel (vs. Lions), Sammy Watkins (@ Raiders), and Michael Gallup (@ Vikings). Going deeper, you could try high-floor, low-ceiling plays like Larry Fitzgerald (@ Seahawks), Willie Snead (vs. Titans), or Russell Gage (@ Saints), or you could try the boom-or-bust sleepers like Tre’Quan Smith (vs. Falcons), Henry Ruggs (vs. Chiefs), and Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman (@ Raiders). Even if you aren’t going to bench a normal starter, you might need some of these guys if you own WRs from the Bills, 49ers, Bears, or Giants, all of whom are on bye.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

You’ll notice some injury-worries in the names listed above. Golladay (hip), Lazard (core), and Watkins (hamstring) have all missed multiple weeks, but both Lazard and Watkins are expected back and Golladay has a chance at returning. Calvin Ridley (foot) is also expected back after having a bye week to rest up. He’s a must-start in what should be a fantasy WR bonanza for all parties (Julio Jones, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders) in the Falcons-Saints game, though the bonanaza could be on hold for New Orleans’ disappointing WRs if Drew Brees (ribs) is out. Jameis Winston can certainly help his receivers put up major points in such a favorable matchup, but the Saints could go with a Taysom Hill-led run-heavy game plan, so there’s still a lot that remains to be seen there.

This shapes up to be one of those weeks where a few normally reliable starters disappoint you — and worse yet, you can probably guess who it will be. But it’s always tough to sit those types of receivers, so there’s only so much you can do unless you’re really willing to take a risk and can handle things potentially blowing up in your face. Sometimes it’s worth it to take that kind of a chance, at least with the Jeudy/Cooks/Davis types, but you need to feel really good about your replacements to bench the more reliable receivers, especially in PPR leagues. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

  • #2

    DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

  • #5

    Davante Adams, Packers

  • #6

    Calvin Ridley, Falcons

  • #7

    Terry McLaurin, Washington

  • #8

    Michael Thomas, Saints

  • #11

    Keenan Allen, Chargers

  • #12

    Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

  • #13

    Robby Anderson, Panthers

  • #14

    Christian Kirk, Cardinals

  • #15

    Travis Fulgham, Eagles

  • #16

    DeVante Parker, Dolphins

  • #17

    JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

  • #19

    Justin Jefferson, Vikings

  • #23

    Kenny Golladay, Lions

  • #24

    Jamison Crowder, Jets

  • #25

    Chase Claypool, Steelers

  • #26

    Will Fuller V, Texans

  • #28

    Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

  • #29

    Diontae Johnson, Steelers

  • #31

    Jakobi Meyers, Patriots

  • #32

    Emmanuel Sanders, Saints

  • #35

    Antonio Brown, Buccaneers

  • #36

    Mike Evans, Buccaneers

  • 37 Marquise Brown, BAL vs. TEN
    38 Tee Higgins, CIN @ WAS
    39 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PHI
    40 Mike Williams, LAC vs. NYJ
    41 Nelson Agholor, LV vs. KC
    42 Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. NE
    43 Jerry Jeudy, DEN vs. MIA
    44 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. DET
    45 Sammy Watkins, KC @ LV
    46 Marvin Jones, DET @ CAR
    47 Michael Gallup, DAL @ MIN
    48 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ TB
    49 Breshad Perriman, NYJ @ LAC
    50 Willie Snead, BAL vs. TEN
    51 T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. GB
    52 Tim Patrick, DEN vs. MIA
    53 Keelan Cole, JAX vs. PIT
    54 Jakeem Grant, MIA @ DEN
    55 Larry Fitzgerald, ARI @ SEA
    56 Rashard Higgins, CLE vs. PHI
    57 Allen Lazard, GB @ IND
    58 Randall Cobb, HOU vs. NE
    59 Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ CLE
    60 Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. ATL
    61 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ IND
    62 Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. KC
    63 KJ Hamler, DEN vs. MIA
    64 Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. GB
    65 A.J. Green, CIN @ WAS
    66 Corey Davis, TEN @ BAL
    67 David Moore, SEA vs. ARI
    68 Mecole Hardman, KC @ LV
    69 Russell Gage, ATL @ NO
    70 Demarcus Robinson, KC @ LV
    71 Olamide Zaccheaus, ATL @ NO
    72 Denzel Mims, NYJ @ LAC
    73 N’Keal Harry, NE @ HOU
    74 Danny Amendola, DET @ CAR
    75 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. KC
    76 James Washington, PIT @ JAX
    77 Zach Pascal, IND vs. GB
    78 Damiere Byrd, NE @ HOU
    79 Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. NYJ
    80 Andy Isabella, ARI @ SEA
    81 Miles Boykin, BAL vs. TEN
    82 Cam Sims WAS vs. CIN
    83 Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAR

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR