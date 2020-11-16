Fantasy Football PPR Rankings Week 11: Running back

Lisa Witt
After another week without Christian McCaffrey, fantasy football owners will be hoping that he returns in Week 11. Well, those who own McCaffrey will be hoping that; Mike Davis owners will be hoping for one more week with him as a lead back. Either way, there are still a lot of running back injuries, and our Week 11 RB PPR rankings will try to navigate through them and help fantasy owners make tough start ’em, sit ’em lineup decisions.

Along with McCaffrey, there are questions about the availability of Chris Carson (foot), Joe Mixon (foot), and Matt Breida (hamstring). David Johnson (concussion) and Justin Jackson (knee) are the latest RBs to find themselves on IR, so at least we know they’re going to be out. Thankfully, Nick Chubb, Miles Sanders, and Kenyan Drake have returned to provide some extra depth atop the rankings, but the injuries are still having a big impact on the RB2 range.

Case in point: Because of the injury to David Johnson, Duke Johnson will now be an RB2 in PPR formats. He is the clear-cut lead back for Houston for the next few weeks, and he has been a great pass-catching presence over the course of his career. In a matchup against a Patriots defense that has struggled against the run, Johnson is a terrific starting option.

Johnson isn’t the only player to get a boost in PPR formats. Players like J.D. McKissic (vs. Bengals), Kareem Hunt (vs. Eagles), D’Andre Swift (@ Panthers), and Nyheim Hines (vs. Packers) will all be better than in standard choices, and Hines, in particular, could be a PPR sleeper after posting a career-best game against the Titans last week. All of these players can be trusted as flex players, at the very least, and many of them could be RB2s in PPR. McKissic, who’s seen 29 targets the past two weeks, is almost a must-start at this point.

As for players that move down, Nick Chubb, Ronald Jones, and Mark Ingram stand out. They can all still be started because of their touchdown upside (and much more than that for Chubb), but there are morem well-rounded players that will rise above them because they get more catches each game.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

  • #1

    Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

  • #4

    James Conner, Steelers

  • #5

    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

  • #8

    Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

  • #11

    Antonio Gibson, Washington

  • #12

    James Robinson, Jaguars

  • #14

    Chris Carson, Seahawks

  • #16

    Damien Harris, Patriots

  • #20

    Kenyan Drake, Cardinals

  • #22

    J.D. McKissic, Washington

  • #24

    Melvin Gordon, Broncos

  • #25

    Kalen Ballage, Chargers

  • 26 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. LAR
    27 La’Mical Perine, NYJ @ LAC
    28 Mark Ingram, BAL vs. TEN
    29 Salvon Ahmed, MIA @ DEN
    30 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ TB
    31 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ SEA
    32 Phillip Lindsay, DEN vs. MIA
    33 Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. GB
    34 Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. GB
    35 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. LAR
    36 James White, NE @ HOU
    37 JK Dobbins, BAL vs. TEN
    38 Jamaal Williams, GB @ IND
    39 Boston Scott, PHI @ CLE
    40 Rex Burkhead, NE @ HOU
    41 Cam Akers, LAR @ TB
    42 Le’Veon Bell, KC @ LV
    43 Matt Breida, MIA @ DEN
    44 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ TB
    45 Mike Davis, CAR @ DET
    46 Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. NYJ
    47 Latavius Murray, NO vs. ATL
    48 Gus Edwards, BAL vs. TEN
    49 Devontae Booker, LV vs. KC
    50 Sony Michel, NE @ HOU
    51 Tony Pollard, DAL @ MIN
    52 Adrian Peterson, DET @ CAR
    53 Frank Gore, NYJ @ LAC
    54 Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. DAL
    55 DeeJay Dallas, SEA vs. ARZ
    56 Brian Hill, ATL @ NO
    57 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ WAS
    58 Benny Snell, PIT @ JAX
    59 Kerryon Johnson, DET @ CAR
    60 Darrel Williams, KC @ LV
    61 Corey Clement, PHI @ CLE
    62 D’Onta Foreman, TEN @ BAL
    63 Troymaine Pope, LAC vs. NYJ
    64 Jeremy McNichols, TEN @ BAL
    65 Jalen Richard, LV vs. KC

