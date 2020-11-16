Fangio: Broncos committed to Lock despite struggles

It remains to be seen whether Drew Lock will be the Denver Broncos quarterback for the future. Earlier this season, Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was positive that Lock proved he could lead the club to victory, but since then, he has been far less impressive.

He threw four interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, bringing his abilities into question for another time in his young career.

The second-year quarterback now has thrown 10 interceptions on the season, which is tied for second-most in the league behind Carson Wentz’s 12 picks. Despite his struggles, though, head coach Vic Fangio revealed the team is committed to Lock as the team’s starter moving forward.

“We’re committed to Drew,” Fangio said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “The more he can play, the better he’ll be. He’s got to fight through this like most young quarterbacks do at some point in their careers. We’re going to continue to play him.”

There’s no sense in the Broncos turning to either Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien at this point in the season. Fangio needs to know if Lock can be the guy moving forward. If he continues to struggle, then maybe the Broncos will consider drafting a quarterback during the offseason.

With a 3-6 record, they’ll certainly be in the running for a solid first-round draft selection. Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields may not be available, but the team could get a solid QB out of the first round if it decides to go that route.